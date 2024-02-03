India can survive the Red Sea crisis, says head of US-India forum Mukesh Aghi

New Delhi: The Red Sea crisis, which has forced shipping vessels to take a longer detour to avoid being hit by missiles, will not cause any inflationary impact or drastic shortage of goods in India, head of a US-India body said, emphasising that the Asia's third-largest economy can survive the crisis.

Shipping vessels are avoiding the Red Sea route for transit between US/Europe and Asia after Yemen-based Houthi militants targeted them in solidarity with the Palestinian state. Ships are now rerouting around the southern tip of Africa, increasing the voyage time. This has impacted the availability of ships and increased freight and insurance costs.

US India Strategic Partnership (USISP) Forum, however, said the Red Sea crisis is not going to have any major impact.

"India can survive that," USISP president and CEO Mukesh Aghi said in an interview with PTI.

"The Red Sea moves around 15 per cent of the global trade, and when one is not using the Red Sea route, time doubles, and capital and containers are stuck for another 3 weeks. India's exports of rice to Europe and India's import of energy are being impacted," he said.

"The crisis does have an inflationary impact on the economy, but it is not something that is going to cause high inflation, or a drastic shortage of goods, and India can survive through it," Aghi said.

Due to the rerouting of a voyage through the Cape of Good Hope instead of going through the Suez Canal and the Red Sea, shipments from India to the US will take an additional 10-14 days, while shipments from Europe/the Mediterranean will take 20-25 days.

On whether Biden's recent ban on LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) exports will impact India, Aghi said that India has options to buy energy from the Middle East, Russia, and Latin America. In the mid to long term, since both India and the US are strategically aligned, it makes sense for the US to ensure that India has energy security, he said.