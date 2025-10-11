Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India, Canada looking at framework for strategic cooperation during Anita Anand's Delhi visit

India will be Anand's first stop in her three-nation tour that will take her to Singapore and China as well.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 09:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2025, 09:56 IST
India NewsCanadaDelhiForeign Minister

Follow us on :

Follow Us