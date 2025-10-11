Menu
Now, 16th judge recuses from hearing case of IFS officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi

This is seen as a record in judicial history of the country as never have so many judges recused from hearing of cases of a particular person.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 13:13 IST
Published 11 October 2025, 13:13 IST
India News

