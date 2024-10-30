India-China troop disengagement complete, exchange of sweets on Diwali

<p>New Delhi: Troop disengagement at two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh following a key agreement firmed up between India and China has been completed and patrolling will commence soon at these points, Indian Army sources said on Wednesday.</p><p>Exchange of sweets between the sides will take place on Diwali tomorrow, they said.</p>.India must not lower its guard along LAC with China.<p>The sources added that verification post-disengagement is in progress and patrolling modalities are to be decided between ground commanders. Talks will continue at the local commander level, an Army source said.</p><p>On October 25, Army sources here said the process was likely to get completed by October 28-29.</p><p>The agreement framework was signed first at the diplomatic level and then military-level talks took place, they had said, adding the nitty-gritty of the agreement was worked on during the Corps Commander-level talks which was signed last week.</p><p>Adhering to agreements between the two sides, Indian troops then began to pull back equipment to rear locations in these areas.</p>.Xi-Modi breakthrough followed months of pressure by Indian CEOs.<p>The process follows the agreement firmed up between the two countries on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, a major breakthrough to end the over four-year standoff.</p><p>The ties between the two Asian giants had nosedived following a fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.</p><p>Sources earlier said the areas and patrolling status were expected to be moved back to pre-April 2020 level.</p>