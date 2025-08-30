Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'India China must work together to stabilise global economy': PM Modi in Japan

In an interview, PM Modi even added that New Delhi is now ready to advance relations with Beijing on the basis of mutual respect, interest and sensitivity.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 03:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 August 2025, 03:04 IST
India NewsJapanPM ModiIndia-China

Follow us on :

Follow Us