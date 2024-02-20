India contributes $1 million to fund combating poverty and hunger

The project in South Sudan aims to increase vegetable and fish production and expand distribution markets, so as to improve nutrition, food security and livelihoods in the Central Equatorial State. Eight vegetable production groups comprising 48 heads-of-household, and four fisheries groups of 30 heads-of-household will be supported.

The project in Palestine aims to create sustainable job opportunities for women, youth and recent graduates in the agricultural sector and its production chain. This will involve the production of market-oriented agricultural commodities, as well as food processing.