India cuts target for fast-track sex crime courts as states fall short

New Delhi/Ajmer/Kolkata: The Indian government has slashed its goal to create thousands of new tribunals to try sex crimes speedily after states like West Bengal, where the recent brutal rape-homicide of a doctor shook the nation, fell far short of targets, according to three federal government officials and an internal document seen by Reuters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government moved to establish fast-track special courts (FTSC) in 2019 to try exclusively sex crimes, after the Supreme Court that year criticised state governments for being slow to deliver justice to victims. The court singled out Bengal and Uttar Pradesh for taking too long to reach judgment on cases involving child victims. Most sex crimes are tried by India's heavily burdened state courts, but Modi's government planned to incentivise state governments to establish 1,023 FTSCs by March 2021 by funding 60 per cent of costs. Each FTSC is staffed by one judicial officer and seven support staff. The government had projected 2,600 FTSCs by 2026 but has now revised its target to 790 due to low interest from states and a lack of judges, according to the officials and the document, an undated summary from this year of progress on the FTSC project.

Just 752 FTSCs have been established nationwide as of August, according to publicly available government data. Some states were slow to sign up to the project, with Bengal only joining last year. The opposition-led state - whose chief minister Mamata Banerjee is under scrutiny for her handling of sex crimes - was earlier set a target of 123 fast-track tribunals by March 2021, according to the officials and the document.

But only six tribunals are operational in Bengal, where there are some 48,600 cases of rape and other sexual offences pending judgement.

Details of the federal government's original target and its decision to scale back sharply are reported by Reuters for the first time.