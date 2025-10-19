Menu
India developing 200 MW nuclear reactors to power ships

'These nuclear reactors are very safe and can even be used to power merchant navy ships,' the official said, sidestepping questions of their use to power nuclear submarines.
Last Updated : 19 October 2025, 13:23 IST
Published 19 October 2025, 13:23 IST
