India doesn't believe in ‘taken for granted’ relations: Modi amid Canada tensions

<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>, speaking at the NDTV Summit on Monday, said that India is giving hope to a world engulfed in various concerns, and is working on unprecedented scale, and speed in every field, <em>PTI</em> reported. </p><p>"India does not believe in ‘taken for granted’ relations; our ties are based on trust, and credibility," the PM added. </p><p>The PM's comments come amid the diplomatic standoff with Canada with over the killing of Khalistani separatist <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-not-cooperating-with-canada-on-nijjar-investigations-us-3234010">Hardeep Singh Nijjar</a>. India is facing some trouble in the West with the US also <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pannun-assassination-attempt-us-charges-former-indian-intelligence-official-3237572">indicting a former RAW official</a> in the failed plot to assassinate designated terrorist <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/us-expresses-satisfaction-with-indian-cooperation-while-probing-pannun-assassination-plot-3237160">Gurpatwant Singh Pannun</a> on US soil. </p><p>India <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-recalls-high-commissioner-to-canada-amid-diplomatic-row-over-nijjar-killing-3231923">recalled</a> the High Commissioner after he was named as a person of interest in the Nijjar case, and Canada's foreign minister has said that other Indian diplomats there are <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/indias-remaining-diplomats-clearly-on-notice-canadas-foreign-minister-3239288">now on notice</a> after what went down.</p>.Nijjar killing, attempt on Pannun's life part of 'single' plot, claims Canada's ex-envoy.<p>In the Pannun case, India has promised cooperation, but when it comes to the Trudeau government, India has claimed it has not received any concrete evidence whatsoever despite seeking the same for long, and the Canadian PM -- in a recent statement -- also seemed to hint that Ottawa had taken action <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/no-proof-of-indias-involvement-in-nijjar-killing-admits-trudeau-says-information-about-canadians-passed-on-to-bishnoi-gang-3235527">based on</a> intelligence reports and not proof. Amid worsening diplomatic situations, Canada's national broadcaster, <em>CBC</em>, also interviewed Pannun, who said he was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/khalistani-separatist-pannun-says-he-shared-information-against-india-with-canada-pm-trudeaus-office-3235120">feeding information</a> to Trudeau's office over the past couple of years regarding Indian operations on Canadian soil. </p><p>Meanwhile, the conflict in West Asia has also seen India reach out with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-sends-humanitarian-aid-to-lebanon-3238858">humanitarian aid</a> to Lebanon, where the Israeli army is carrying out operations against Hezbollah. </p><p>PM Modi also took the chance to draw attention to the people's support for the BJP in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/haryana/haryana-assembly-elections-2024-how-bjp-performed-3224358">Haryana polls</a>. He said "People’s vote for our third term was a message for stability, Haryana poll results further strengthened this message." </p>