<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said India has emerged as a symbol of both stability and sensitivity in a world that is going through multiple crises.</p> <p>In his open letter to Indian citizens on the occasion of Deeepavali, Modi touched upon the success of Operation Sindoor and the fight against Left Wing Extremism (LWE) as well as the rationalisation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure. </p> <p>“I extend my heartfelt greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Deepavali, a festival filled with energy and enthusiasm. This is the second Deepavali after the grand construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya,” he said.</p> <p>Modi said during Operation Sindoor, India not only upheld righteousness but also avenged injustice. “Lord Ram teaches righteousness, gives courage to fight injustice,” he added.</p> <p>He also mentioned that the Deepavali this year is special because for the first time, lamps would be lit in many districts where Naxalism has been eradicated.</p> <p>"In recent times, we have seen many individuals abandoning the path of violence and joining the mainstream of development, expressing faith in the Constitution of our country. This is a major achievement for the nation,” the PM added.</p> <p>Prime Minister Modi said, the country had also embarked on next-generation reforms in recent days.</p> <p>“On the first day of Navratri, lower GST rates were implemented. During this ‘GST Bachat Utsav’, citizens are saving thousands of crores of rupees,” he said.</p> <p>“We are also on track to become world’s third-largest economy in near future,” PM Modi said.</p> <p><strong>Urging people to prefer Swadeshi, the PM said</strong> </p><p>“Let us promote the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’. Let us respect all languages. Let us maintain cleanliness. Let us prioritise our health. Let us reduce the use of oil in our food by 10% and embrace yoga. All these efforts will rapidly move us towards a Viksit Bharat."</p> <p>“Deepavali also teaches us that when one lamp lights another, its light doesn’t diminish but it grows further. With the same spirit, let us light lamps of harmony, cooperation and positivity in our society and surroundings this Deepavali,” Modi said.</p>