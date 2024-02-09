India has nearly 97 crore voters now, says EC

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Friday said nearly 97 crore Indians will be eligible to vote in this year's Lok Sabha elections.

It also said over two crore young electors in age group of 18 to 29 years have been added in the voters' list.

There has been a six per cent increase in registered voters from 2019, when the last Lok Sabha polls were held.

"The largest electorate in the world -– 96.88 crore are registered to vote for the forthcoming General Elections in India," the EC said.