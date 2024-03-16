'Broken record': India hits out at Pakistan for references to Ayodhya, CAA in UNGA

United Nations: India has slammed Pakistan and described it as a “broken record” that remains stagnant while the world progresses after Islamabad’s envoy here made references to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and Citizenship Amendment Act during remarks to the UN General Assembly.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said this while responding to comments made by Pakistan’s Ambassador Munir Akram during the plenary meeting on Friday where the resolution ‘Measures to combat Islamophobia’, introduced by Pakistan, was adopted by the 193-member UN General Assembly.

"One final point concerns a delegation (and its remarks) that, much like a broken record, remains sadly stagnant while the world progresses,” she said.