India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity alliance at World Economic Forum

Lauding the initiative, apex industry chamber CII's president R Dinesh said, "The leadership of India for women empowerment during its Presidency of G20 was well recognised and the launch of the 'Alliance for Global Good - Gender Equity and Equality' at Davos is yet another opportunity for us to converge stakeholders to make the world a better place for women."

"We in corporate India are excited to partner with governments and companies across the globe to promote Gender Equality and strengthen Women Leadership," he added.