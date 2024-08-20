India, Japan root for 'free and open Indo-Pacific', discuss transfer of later’s radar tech

New Delhi: Amidst China’s expanding footprint in the Indo-Pacific, India and Japan on Tuesday decided to boost the defence and security ties between the two nations besides rooting for a “free and open Indo-Pacific” and exploring the possibility of Japanese warships getting repaired in Indian yards.
The two countries also reviewed the progress made for the transfer of Unified Complex Radio Antenna (UNICORN) and related technologies to India for naval warships to detect missile and unmanned aerial platforms, hoping for early signing of the bilateral pact.
Once materialised, this will be Japan’s first transfer of a military technology to India under a 2015 agreement.
They also explored the possibility of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force warships getting maintained in Indian shipyards. Talks were also held on “joint security assistance” to third-world countries for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
The Ministers of Defence and External Affairs from the two countries backed “respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and peaceful settlement of disputes without resorting to the threat or use of force, and emphasized the need for all countries to refrain from any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo.”
The Japanese delegation was headed by Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Defence Minister Kihara Minoru while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the Indian team. This is the third 2+2 meeting between New Delhi and Tokyo and is happening two years after the last one.
“India and Japan, in many ways, are the important sentinels for the region. This partnership is therefore the key to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, in an apparent reference to Quad - a group comprising India, Japan, USA and Australia – which is being seen as a counter to China.
“As we both step forward into a more volatile and unpredictable world, there is a need for reliable partners with whom there are substantial convergences," noted Jaishankar.
The ministers backed “a peaceful settlement of disputes without resorting to threat or use of force” in a veiled reference to China with whom both the nations have troubled relationships. The two countries also agreed to prepare a new framework for security cooperation in line with the desire to further expand their overall strategic ties.
The 2+2 talks were followed by a bilateral between the two defence ministers to further enhance defence cooperation.
Published 20 August 2024, 15:24 IST