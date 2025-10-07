Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India joins Russia, China, Pakistan, others in opposing US bid to regain control of Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan

Trump recently said that his administration would take back control of the Bagram Air Base from the Taliban, who would need the support of the US.
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 18:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2025, 18:20 IST
India NewsWorld newsChinaPakistanAfghanistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us