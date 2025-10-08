Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

Asian Aquatics Championships | Indian men’s water polo team makes an early exit; women's squad loses to Uzbekistan

The women’s team suffered a lopsided 4-23 loss to Uzbekistan in their second group game.
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 20:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2025, 20:01 IST
Sports Newswater sports

Follow us on :

Follow Us