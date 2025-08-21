Menu
India leads the world in AI-driven leadership transformation: Microsoft report

Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India and South Asia, noted that India is firmly in its AI-first era, with AI agility accelerating at an unprecedented pace.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 18:37 IST
Published 20 August 2025, 18:37 IST
India NewsTechnologyMicrosoftArtificial Intelligence

