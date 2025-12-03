<h3><strong>Is Tech the New HR? The Rise of People Analytics in MBA</strong></h3><p>What comes to mind when we think of human resources? Conversations, emotions, team culture – the human side of business. But by 2025, there is a threat of a quiet revolution:</p><p>Data and technology that will redefine the way HR works.</p><p>What was once human-driven is now data-driven, mixing empathy with evidence. And this new frontier is called people analytics.</p><h2><strong>What Is People Analytics?</strong></h2><p>People analytics – also known as HR analytics or talent analytics – uses data, AI and statistical tools to understand workforce behavior and make better business decisions.</p><p>From predicting attrition to identifying future leaders, people analytics helps organizations turn intuition into insight.</p><p>For MBA students specializing in human resources, mastering this field means being prepared for the future - where technology and human understanding go hand in hand.</p><h2><strong>The Shift: When HR Meets Technology</strong></h2><p>Modern HR professionals no longer just manage people; They decode people's data.</p><p>Using platforms like Workday, SAP SuccessFactors and Visier, they analyze engagement metrics, performance dashboards and behavioral trends to make decisions that are both human and strategic.</p><p>Even social media analysis and sentiment analysis tools help HR leaders assess team morale and employer branding in real time.</p><p>This digital transformation does not replace empathy – it enhances it through clarity and measurable impact.</p><h2><strong>AI in Recruitment: The Smartest Hire Yet</strong></h2><p>The recruitment process has seen one of the biggest transformations through AI.</p><p>Today, AI tools can:</p><p>● <strong>Screen resumes</strong> faster and more accurately using natural-language processing.</p><p>● <strong>Match candidates</strong> to job roles based on behavioral and skill-fit analysis.</p><p>● <strong>Reduce bias</strong> by focusing on data, not demographics.</p><p>● <strong>Predict success</strong> by studying past performance patterns.</p><p>According to LinkedIn’s 2025 Global Talent Report, over 70% of companies use AI-driven tools to enhance hiring efficiency.</p><p>For HR students, learning how to interpret recruitment data and train AI models ethically is now as important as understanding labor law or compensation management.</p><h2><strong>Analytics Beyond Hiring: The Human Element</strong></h2><p>Once employees join, analytics continues to guide:</p><p>● <strong>Performance tracking</strong> through data-driven KPIs</p><p>● <strong>Learning & development</strong> personalized by AI algorithms</p><p>● <strong>Retention analysis</strong> predicting flight risk and engagement dips</p><p>This fusion of technology + empathy ensures HR remains not just a support function but a strategic partner shaping company growth.</p><h2><strong>The GBSRC Edge: Blending Tech with the Human Touch</strong></h2><p>At DPU GBSRC, the future of HR education is already here.<br> Through the HR Club – Talent Tribe, events like <em>“HR Snapshot”</em> and <em>“HR Reel-Cruit”</em> give MBA (HR) students a chance to translate corporate trends into creative storytelling — exploring how analytics, AI, and people connect in the real world.</p><p>Students dive into hands-on HR simulations, workshops, and case studies that integrate technology with emotional intelligence — preparing them to lead tomorrow’s data-driven workplaces.</p><h2><strong>Why MBA Students Must Embrace People Analytics</strong></h2><p>1. <strong>Future Employability:</strong> Most top recruiters now seek HR graduates skilled in data interpretation and HR Tech platforms.</p><p>2. <strong>Strategic Decision-Making:</strong> Analytics supports HR’s seat at the strategy table.</p>.<p>3. <strong>Ethical AI Use:</strong> Understanding responsible automation in hiring and evaluation.<br></p><p>4. <strong>Cross-Functional Impact:</strong> Combining HR knowledge with analytics makes you a bridge between people and performance.</p><h2><strong>The Future Is Hybrid — Human + Machine</strong></h2><p>HR will always be about people — but now, it’s people powered by data. The best leaders of tomorrow will not fear technology; they’ll humanize it.</p><p>At <strong><a href="https://gbsrc.dpu.edu.in/?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Article&utm_campaign=Deccan+Herald" rel="nofollow">DPU GBSRC</a></strong>, MBA (HR) students aren’t just learning about human resources — they’re learning how to make technology work for humans.</p><p>Because in this new world, Tech isn’t replacing HR — it’s redefining it.</p>