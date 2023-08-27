I.N.D.I.A logo might be unveiled on August 31, says Congress' Ashok Chavan ahead of Mumbai meet

Logo of the I.N.D.I.A alliance might be released on August 31 during the meeting in Mumbai with deliberations regarding the same going on, said Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan on Saturday.
The third meeting of the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc is set to take place in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.
Talking to reporters in Mumbai, the former Maharashtra CM said that around 26 parties will be in the meeting where the bloc will decide its future agenda.
"Around 26-27 parties and more are expected to participate in the meeting. An informal gathering will be held on the evening of August 31 in Mumbai and a formal meeting on September 1. So far, two meetings have been organised so in this third meeting the next agenda will be discussed," the former Maharashtra CM said.
When asked about the logo of the alliance, Chavan said: "We are deciding to make a common logo and it may get unveiled on August 31.”
Preparations are going on for the third meeting of the I.N.D.I.A alliance with Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP and Congress forming several committees to plan various aspects of the meeting.
Sources told PTI that the MVA leaders will hold a press conference on August 30 to announce details of the I.N.D.I.A meeting. Leaders from around 28 opposition outfits, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and MPs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and chief minministers of six non-BJP-ruled states will participate in the third meeting of the bloc on August 31 and September 1.
The I.N.D.I.A bloc's first meeting was held in Patna on June 23, while the second one took place in Bengaluru in mid-July. The Bengaluru conclave had finalised the name of the bloc - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance shortened as I.N.D.I.A.