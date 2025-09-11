<p>Varanasi: India and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mauritius">Mauritius</a> will work towards enabling bilateral trade in local currencies, Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> said on Thursday after holding wide-ranging talks with his Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam.</p><p>In his remarks to the media, Modi, delving into close ties between the two nations, said India and Mauritius are two countries, but their dreams and destiny are one.</p><p>The prime minister said that a free, open, secure, stable and prosperous Indian Ocean is a shared priority of both India and Mauritius.</p><p>"In this context, India is fully committed to strengthening the security and maritime capacity of Mauritius' Exclusive Economic Zone," he said.</p><p>"India has always stood as the first responder and a net security provider in the Indian Ocean region," he added.</p>.Govt, auto industry need to work together to achieve self-reliance in entire value chain: PM Modi.<p>Modi also congratulated Ramgoolam and the people of Mauritius on the conclusion of the Chagos agreement, describing it as a "historic victory" for the island nation's sovereignty.</p><p>"India has always supported decolonisation and the full recognition of Mauritius's sovereignty. And in this, India has stood firmly with Mauritius," he said.</p><p>In May, the United Kingdom decided to hand over the sovereignty of Chagos Islands, including tropical atoll of Diego Garcia, to Mauritius under a historic deal.</p><p>The UK is giving up the rights of the islands after more than 50 years.</p><p>Under the agreement, the UK will have full responsibility for security of strategically-located Diego Garcia.</p><p>Ramgoolam is currently on a state visit to India from September 9 to 16.</p><p>It is Ramgoolam's first overseas bilateral visit to India in his present term.</p><p>He will also visit Ayodhya and Tirupati.</p><p>Prime Minister Modi visited Mauritius in March.</p>