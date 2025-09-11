Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India, Mauritius to work towards facilitating bilateral trade in local currencies: PM Narendra Modi

The prime minister said that a free, open, secure, stable and prosperous Indian Ocean is a shared priority of both India and Mauritius.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 09:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2025, 09:16 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiTrademauritiusBilateral talks

Follow us on :

Follow Us