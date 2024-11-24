I.N.D.I.A. meet on Monday to discuss Parliament floor strategy; all eyes on who all will attend

<p>New Delhi: Floor leaders of I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties will meet on Monday morning to deliberate on floor strategy for Winter Session of Parliament and all eyes will be on attendance. Allies like Trinamool Congress have made noise about the Congress’ latest electoral debacle in Maharashtra.</p><p>The meeting has been convened by the Congress at the office of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge at 10 AM, sources said. Kharge will chair the meeting as he did in the earlier sessions and the leaders are expected to identify issues to be taken up.</p><p>In the meeting, the leaders may also take a call on whether to attend the function in Central Hall of Samvidhan Sabha on Tuesday to mark the 75th anniversary of adoption of Constitution in protest against the government’s alleged inaction in bringing peace to ethnic violence-hit Manipur.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Need to introspect,' say I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders on poll results.<p> A senior Trinamool Congress leader said they “will not be attending” the meeting. After election results, Trinamool Congress leaders had spoken about Congress’ “failure” in stopping the BJP especially since the main responsibility, of leading from the front, lies with the Congress party.</p><p>With Delhi elections round the corner, it is also to be seen how AAP will position themselves as the Congress and the Arvind Kejriwal-led party are going separate ways in the recent state polls after their 'temporary' alliance for the Lok Sabha polls. There was no official word on whether AAP will send its leaders to the meeting in Parliament.</p><p>Late on Sunday, Congress also appointed Uttarakhand leader Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin as the in-charge of Delhi, replacing General Secretary Deepak Babaria, who will continue to look after Haryana. It also appointed a Screening Committee to suggest candidates with Meenakshi Natarajan heading the panel in which Imran Masood and Pradeep Narwal are members.</p>