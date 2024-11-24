Home
I.N.D.I.A. meet on Monday to discuss Parliament floor strategy; all eyes on who all will attend

The meeting has been convened by the Congress at the office of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge at 10 AM, sources said.
Shemin Joy
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 17:25 IST

Published 24 November 2024, 17:25 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsParliamentI.N.D.I.A

