I.N.D.I.A meeting on December 19; Mamata says ready to walk with Left

However, she appeared not enthused about Nitish being projected as the face after suggestions that he might be emerging as a face in Hindi belt. She said, "Why discriminate? Why does this talk about eastern belt, northern belt, Hindi belt, cow belt? Why should we differentiate...We have to work together."

On whether projecting a single face would help the bloc, she reminded how H D Deve Gowda, I K Gujral, Manmohan Singh and "even AB Vajpayee" were chosen as prime ministers.

Mamata said BSP supremo Mayawati is unlikely to join the bloc as if she wanted, she would have attended previous meetings. "She is having some problems," she said without elaborating.

She also refused to be drawn into questions on what went wrong with the Congress in the Assembly elections as well as on Caste Census and DMK’s pitch against ‘Sanatan Dharma’. She said Trinamool would not say that Congress has a big brother attitude or would advise Rahul Gandhi on how to design his campaign.

Asked whether the bloc lost time through inactivity in the last three months, she said, "Why are you asking the same question? It is better late than never." She said she is not upset with the pace of things evolving in the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

Asked about the perception that the BJP has emerged stronger and 2024 is a done deal, she answered in the negative and said, "I don't accept 2024 is a done deal...the BJP is not strong, we are weak. We need to work together to overcome it."

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who arrived in the capital for the meeting, said the committees that were formed earlier have been working behind the scenes. "Wherever there are regional parties, the BJP is nowhere to be seen. Most of the regional parties are within the I.N.D.I.A bloc," he added.