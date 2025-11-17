<p>Kyiv, Ukraine: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/france">France</a> pledged Monday to sell up to 100 Rafale <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fighter-jets">fighter jets</a> to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ukraine">Ukraine</a> in a show of European support as the Trump administration has limited its military backing for the country.</p><p>The agreement, which includes a range of French defense equipment in addition to the warplanes, will have a limited immediate effect on Ukraine’s war against Russia. The timeline for delivering the systems extends to 2035.</p><p>But the deal, which came weeks after Sweden agreed to sell up to 150 fighter jets to Ukraine, signaled a determination by Europe to help defend Ukraine against long-term threats from Russia.</p><p>President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/volodymyr-zelenskyy">Volodymyr Zelenskyy</a> of Ukraine, who was in France to meet with the president Monday, said on social media that the agreement was “truly historic for both our nations.”</p>.Using frozen Russian assets most effective way to fund Ukraine, EU says.<p>French President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/emmanuel-macron">Emmanuel Macron</a> called the deal an important step toward bringing the French and Ukrainian defense industries closer together as Ukraine’s sovereignty is challenged by Russia’s “imperialist and, frankly, neocolonialist instincts.”</p><p>“Ukraine belongs to the European family,” Macron said.</p><p>The agreement is deliberately spread over a 10-year window, France said, to provide lasting support for Ukraine and to space out the financing, some of which is intended to be covered by European programs.</p><p>The deal includes air-defense equipment, air-to-air missiles and aerial bombs, along with joint defense-sector projects set to begin this year. The two countries will also work on producing interceptor drones together.</p>.Jaishankar, Rubio discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict ahead of Putin’s visit to India.<p>The drawn-out timeline for receiving the equipment prompted criticism among Ukrainian commentators who said their country needed more help immediately to defend itself as Russia accelerates its gains on the battlefield.</p><p>Some pointed to a deal Ukraine signed with similar fanfare last month for up to 150 Swedish-made Gripen E fighter jets, which are also expected to be delivered over a decade-long period.</p><p>“Zelenskyy is trying to sell the same case again, but in new packaging,” commentator Boryslav Bereza wrote on social media.</p><p>Still, political and military experts in Ukraine said they considered the deal a positive signal from Europe. If the jets are delivered, they will help expand a Ukrainian fleet that currently has only a small number of American-made F-16s and French Mirage warplanes, in addition to Soviet-era aircraft.</p>.Russia launches 450 drones, 45 missiles on Ukraine's energy sector, Zelenskyy says.<p>“This agreement clearly gives political points to Macron and Zelenskyy, but it is also militarily important,” said Mykhailo Samus, the director of the independent New Geopolitics Research Network in Kyiv.</p><p>He added that Ukraine’s deals with France and Sweden showed that countries had other options for military purchases as the United States’ support of allies wavered under the Trump administration.</p><p>“European countries might soon start asking, ‘Why are we buying American?’" Samus said.</p>