Homeworld

France agrees to sell up to 100 fighter jets to Ukraine

Sweden also agreed to sell up to 150 fighter jets to Ukraine, signaled a determination by Europe to help defend Ukraine against long-term threats from Russia.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 17:07 IST
Published 17 November 2025, 17:07 IST
