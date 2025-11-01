Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India needs more decentralisation, some states resistant to devolving power: EAC-PM chairman Mahendra Dev

At a ceremony to award the fourth Rohini Nayyar Prize for Outstanding Contribution to Rural Development, Dev said the level of decentralisation in China and the US is much higher.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 07:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2025, 07:39 IST
India NewsEAC-PMDecentralisation

Follow us on :

Follow Us