<p>Visakhapatnam: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said India is negotiating free trade agreements at present with countries, including the US, European Union, New Zealand, Oman, Peru and Chile.</p>.<p>He also said that India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) would be happy to join hands with the state government to develop a world class convention centre - Andhra Mandapam - like Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.</p>.<p>The minister added that lowering trade barriers globally will help promote free flow of goods, services and capital.</p>.<p>India has already implemented free trade agreements with countries such as UAE, Australia and four nation European bloc EFTA.</p>.<p>"We are currently negotiating with the EU, US, Oman, New Zealand, Chile and Peru and many more wanting us to start negotiations," he said here at CII Partnership Summit 2025.</p>.<p>To promote ease of doing business, he said the Centre has removed as many as 42,000 compliances and abolished 1,500 laws. </p>