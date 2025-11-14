Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India negotiating trade pact with US, EU, other nations: Piyush Goyal

The minister added that lowering trade barriers globally will help promote free flow of goods, services and capital.
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 07:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2025, 07:46 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsUSPiyush GoyalEuropean UnionCommerce and Industry

Follow us on :

Follow Us