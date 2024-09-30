Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India opened five new missions in first 100 days of Modi govt's 3rd term

The document also listed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hosting of the third Voice of Global South Summit in the virtual format in August.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 16:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2024, 16:37 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us