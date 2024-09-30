India opened five new missions in first 100 days of Modi govt's 3rd term

<p>New Delhi: Boosting its diplomatic footprint, India opened new missions in Albania, Gabon, Georgia, Latvia and Timor-Leste in the first 100 days of the Modi government's third term, according to a document prepared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).</p><p>India also opened two consulates -- one in Auckland and the other in Barcelona during the period, it said.</p><p>The document also listed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hosting of the third Voice of Global South Summit in the virtual format in August.</p>.Sarbananda Sonowal launches cruise bharat mission.<p>The summit was attended by 173 dignitaries including 21 heads of state/governments, 34 foreign ministers and 118 ministers/vice ministers from 122 countries.</p><p>In the summit, Modi proposed creation of a human-centric "Global Development Compact" for the Global South to facilitate trade, sharing of technologies and concessional financing based on India's growth journey.</p><p>India hosted the summit in sync with its commitment and priorities for the Global South or the developing countries.</p>.<p>The document prepared by the MEA also listed important projects such as the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Sri Lanka, re-launching ferry service between India and Sri Lanka and handing over of the Zoroaster vessel to Seychelles after refit in India.</p><p>It also mentioned Modi's visits to Italy (G7), Russia, Austria, Poland, Ukraine, Singapore and Brunei.</p><p>It said India continued to strengthen maritime cooperation in accordance with Prime Minister Modi's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).</p><p>The document specifically cited India holding maritime security dialogues with Australia and Vietnam. </p>