Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Ahead of Bihar assembly polls, Congress releases 42-page 'charge-sheet' against Nitish Kumar's government

The Congress leaders, however, did not speak on seat-sharing arrangements in the INDIA bloc, which includes, besides Congress and RJD, the Left and a few other smaller parties.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 13:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2025, 13:58 IST
India NewsCongressNitish KumarChargesheetBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us