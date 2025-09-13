<p>Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uddhav-thackeray">Uddhav Thackeray</a> on Saturday said playing a cricket match with Pakistan is an insult to national sentiments as Indian soldiers are sacrificing their lives on the borders, and announced protests across Maharashtra.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, Thackeray said boycotting the Asia Cup match between the two countries, scheduled for Sunday, is an opportunity to convey to the world our stance on terrorism.</p>.Asia Cup: Shiv Sena UBT's Sanjay Raut questions silence of RSS, VHP, Bajrang Dal on India-Pakistan cricket match.<p>"This cricket match is an insult to national sentiments. Should we be playing cricket with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> while our soldiers sacrifice their lives on the borders?" Thackeray asked.</p>.<p>Slamming the BJP-led Central government, Thackeray dubbed the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/cricket">cricket</a> match a joke on patriotism.</p>.<p>Referring to an old meeting between Bal Thackeray and Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad at Matoshree, the Thackeray family's Mumbai residence, Uddhav said, "My father had told <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/javed-miandad">Javed Miandad</a> that there will be no cricket till terror acts against India from Pakistan continue."</p>