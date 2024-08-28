Home
India Politics Updates | BSP files complaint with EC over actor Vijay's party flag

Hello and welcome to today's live blog! In Assam, the opposition and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had heated exchanges in the state assembly on Tuesday. CM's statement that he would not “let Miya Muslims take over all of Assam” led to war of words between the United Opposition Forum Assam and the CM. On Wednesday, the Opposition parties are scheduled to file a police complaint against the CM at the Dispur police station. Meanwhile, The Himachal Pradesh Assembly has adopted a resolution to condemn Kangana's remarks with the AAP party holding protests in various places. Stay tuned here to stay updated with all the political updates!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 28 August 2024, 03:25 IST

08:5528 Aug 2024

BSP files complaint with EC over actor Vijay's party flag

The Tamil Nadu unit of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has filed a complaint with the Election Commission over actor-turned-politician Vijay's party flag.

"Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is using two elephant symbols in their party flag. Our national party - Bahujan Samaj Party - is already using the symbol (elephant). Elephant symbol is reserved for the central national party," BSP Tamil Nadu president Anand told news agency PTI.

08:3828 Aug 2024

It is the CM's responsibility to ensure safety and security of 3.4 crore people of Assam, says AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam

08:3828 Aug 2024

Himachal Assembly adopts resolution to condemn Kangana's remarks, AAP protests in Haryana

The opposition on Tuesday stepped up its attack on BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over her remarks on farmers' protests with the Himachal Pradesh Assembly adopting a Congress-backed resolution to condemn her comments and AAP holding protests at several places in Haryana.

The MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh had posted a clip of her interview with Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar in which she suggested that a "Bangladesh-like situation" could have erupted in India but for the country's strong leadership. She then alleged that bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place during the farmers' protest against the now-repealed three farm laws.

She alleged the involvement of China and the US in the "conspiracy".

Kangana's remarks triggered heated exchanges in the assembly of her Congress-ruled home state as the House adopted a resolution condemning the remarks.

-PTI

08:3828 Aug 2024

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai left for the UK earlier today for a fellowship course offered by Oxford

Published 28 August 2024, 03:21 IST
