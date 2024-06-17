Home
India Political Updates: Yediyurappa to appear before CID for inquiry in POCSO case today

Hello and welcome to today's live blog! Former Karnataka chief minister and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, facing a POCSO charge, will appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today for questioning. On Friday, the Karnataka High Court had restrained the CID from arresting Yediyurappa in the case and directed the veteran BJP leader to appear before the agency. Meanwhile, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari is set to chair a high-level meeting in Srinagar to review developmental projects in Jammu and Kashmir. Stay tuned here for latest news and updates.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 June 2024, 04:14 IST
02:4317 Jun 2024

EC lacks courage to show counting day CCTV footage of Mumbai North West seat: Aaditya Thackeray

02:4317 Jun 2024

Rajasthan govt has fulfilled 45% of promises made in BJP 'Sankalp Patra': CM Bhajanlal Sharma

02:4317 Jun 2024

BJP central team in Kolkata over 'post-poll violence' in Bengal

04:1417 Jun 2024

BJP fact-finding committee which includes MLA Agnimitra Paul, party leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Biplab Kumar Deb arrive at Bagdogra airport, to meet post-poll violence victims.

03:3417 Jun 2024

Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose orders on-duty personnel of Kolkata Police to immediately vacate Raj Bhavan premises: Official

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose.

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose. 

Credit: PTI Photo 

02:5917 Jun 2024

Earlier people used to attack EVM nationally and now some 'international contract killers' have stood up against it...," says BJP Leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

02:5717 Jun 2024

Karnataka fuel price hike: BJP plans statewide protest on June 17

Taking a strong exception to the state government hiking the fuel prices, Karnataka BJP announced that it will hold statewide protests on Monday, former deputy chief minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said.

02:4317 Jun 2024

EC lacks courage to show counting day CCTV footage of Mumbai North West seat: Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday said the Election Commission of India lacks courage to release the CCTV footage related to Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat with regard to allegations that the winning candidate's kin used a mobile phone in the counting centre on June 4.

