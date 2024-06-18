Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
India Politics Live: Rahul has formally informed LS Speaker's office about retaining Raebareli seat and vacating Wayanad

Hello and welcome to today's live blog! Chhagan Bhujbal's next move will be keenly observed by the Maha Yuti (NDA) and Maha Vikas Aghadi, and there is curiosity over what steps he takes in the coming days. Bhujbal reportedlyt wants a caste census and is also unhappy over being denied a Lok Sabha ticket. Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP’s core committee will meet Amit Shah today to discuss Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ proposal to move back to organisational work. Stay tuned here for latest news and analysis from Maharashtra and India.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 June 2024, 03:55 IST
Last Updated : 18 June 2024, 03:55 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
02:4318 Jun 2024

Chhagan Bhujbal to quit the NCP?

02:4318 Jun 2024

Amit Malviya shares video of ailing woman, claims she was raped by a TMC leader after the LS poll results for being a BJP worker

02:4318 Jun 2024

Celebrations in Raebareli after Rahul Gandhi decides to hold on to seat

03:5418 Jun 2024

Rahul has formally informed LS Speaker's office about retaining Raebareli seat and vacating Wayanad

-ANI

03:2518 Jun 2024

Ex-Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam says 'Congress doesn't trust Hindus'

"Priyanka Gandhi is the most popular face in Congress. She should have been made the Congress president...By giving her a ticket to Lok Sabha in by-elections, attempts are being made to diminish the stature of Priyanka Gandhi. Still, she is starting a new inning, my best wishes to her. But Congress has proven one thing by making Priyanka Gandhi contest from Wayanad, that Congress doesn't trust Hindus. Had they trusted Hindus, she would have been made to contest from elsewhere," Krishnam told ANI.

03:1718 Jun 2024

EC should invite Elon Musk to attempt hacking EVMs: Andhra BJP chief Purandeswari

On June 15, Musk, a top global serial entrepreneur, called for the abolition of EVM in a post on the micro-blogging site X owned by him. "We should eliminate electronic voting machines. The risk being hacked by humans or AI, while small, is still too high," said Musk.

Read more

03:1318 Jun 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP slams Priyanka Gandhi on Wayanad candidature, says it is a 'symbol of of dynasticism'

"With Rahul Gandhi deciding to vacate the Wayanad seat and his sister to contest from there, it has become clear today that the Congress is not a political party but a company of the family," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonwala charged.

Read more

02:4318 Jun 2024

Chhagan Bhujbal to quit the NCP?

Veteran leader Chhagan Bhujbal, who sided with Ajit Pawar during the split of the Nationalist Congress Party, is likely to quit, a report by Hindustan Times claims. Bhujbal is unhappy likely because of being denied a Lok Sabha ticket and furthermore being ignored for an RS seat in favour of Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra, who recently lost the LS polls from Baramati to Sharad Pawar's daughter and sitting MP Supriya Sule.

The report also claims that Bhujbal can join the Shiv Sena (UBT) since he had quit the undivided SS earlier to join the NCP.

Published 18 June 2024, 02:43 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahCongressRahul GandhiAAPDelhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiPriyanka GandhiLok SabhaYogi AdityanathSPMahrashtraRajnatha Singh

Follow us on :

Follow Us