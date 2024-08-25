Home
LIVE
India Political Updates | Ambedkar followers will never forgive Congress, says Mayawati

Hello readers! The Union Cabinet on Saturday approved an assured 50 per cent of salary as pension for 23 lakh government employees who joined service under the National Pension System (NPS). The move has kicked up a political storm with the opposition parties calling it a breach of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) as the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana elections have been announced. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jalgaon in Maharashtra on Sunday to felicitate 11 lakh new 'Lakhpati Didis' who achieved the mark during the third term of his government. Stay tuned with DH for latest political updates.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 August 2024, 03:38 IST

09:0625 Aug 2024

Ambedkar followers will never forgive Congress: Mayawati 

BSP supremo Mayawati took potshots at Congress and Samajwadi Party on Sunday for not honouring Babsaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar during his lifetime and organising 'Samvidhan Samman Samaroh' now.

08:4125 Aug 2024

PM Modi to visit Maharashtra, Rajasthan today 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jalgaon in Maharashtra on Sunday to felicitate 11 lakh new 'Lakhpati Didis' who achieved the mark during the third term of his government.

A statement on Saturday said Modi would also release a revolving fund of Rs 2,500 crore that would benefit about 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh self-help groups (SHGs).

Source: PTI

08:4125 Aug 2024

Dignity, resolution of Kashmir issue more important than seat-sharing agreement: Mehbooba Mufti

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday criticised the National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance, asserting that her party's focus in the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be on dignity and a permanent resolution of the region's issues rather than merely statehood or seat-sharing arrangements.

Read more

08:4125 Aug 2024

'No Dalit, Adivasi in Miss India list, I checked,' says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he checked the list of former Miss India but found no Dalit, tribal, or OBC among the winners.

Gandhi made the remark during a 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan' here, while pressing for a nationwide "caste census".


Read more

08:4125 Aug 2024

Centre approves Unified Pension Scheme, govt employees to get 50% of salary as pension

The Union Cabinet on Saturday approved an assured 50 per cent of salary as pension for 23 lakh government employees who joined service under the National Pension System (NPS).

Read more

Published 25 August 2024, 03:27 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahCongressRahul GandhiAAPJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNarendra ModiTMCRajasthanNCPHaryanaShiv Sena

