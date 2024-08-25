India Political Updates | Ambedkar followers will never forgive Congress, says Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati took potshots at Congress and Samajwadi Party on Sunday for not honouring Babsaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar during his lifetime and organising 'Samvidhan Samman Samaroh' now.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jalgaon in Maharashtra on Sunday to felicitate 11 lakh new 'Lakhpati Didis' who achieved the mark during the third term of his government.
A statement on Saturday said Modi would also release a revolving fund of Rs 2,500 crore that would benefit about 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh self-help groups (SHGs).
Source: PTI
People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday criticised the National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance, asserting that her party's focus in the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be on dignity and a permanent resolution of the region's issues rather than merely statehood or seat-sharing arrangements.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he checked the list of former Miss India but found no Dalit, tribal, or OBC among the winners.
Gandhi made the remark during a 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan' here, while pressing for a nationwide "caste census".
The Union Cabinet on Saturday approved an assured 50 per cent of salary as pension for 23 lakh government employees who joined service under the National Pension System (NPS).