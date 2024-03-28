India Political Updates: Polling for Mahabubnagar MLC seat kicks off in Telangana; security beefed up

The party has announced Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma as the in-charge, former Haryana MLA OP Dhankar as Delhi in-charge, while Nalin Kateel was named as the in-charge of Kerala.

South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who has been denied a ticket this term, will be the co-incharge in Uttar Pradesh alongside Bihar MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia who has been named the state in-charge. In Telangana, the party has named Karnataka MLA Abhay Patil as the incharge.

This is the second such list of appointments of in-charges; earlier this month, the party had appointed in-charges and co-incharges in Rajasthan, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh.



Read more