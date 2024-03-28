JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: Polling for Mahabubnagar MLC seat kicks off in Telangana; security beefed up

The second phase of nominations begin today as the nation moves closer to General Elections beginning from April 19. Ticket distribution has been wreaking havoc with rifts reported within MVA alliance in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena (UBT)'s candidates list has not gone down well with Congress, who has been left with 1 seat in Mumbai region. Moreover, 5 Karnataka Congress legislators have threatened to leave the party if Kolar ticket is given to the son-in-law of senior Cabinet member K H Muniyappa. Arvind Kejriwal, on the other hand, has not received any respite from Delhi High Court and remains to be in ED custody. The High Court will hear today PIL to remove Kejriwal from post of CM. ED has also launched probe against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter in ‘illegal payment scandal’. Track latest political updates from across the country, only with DH.
Last Updated 28 March 2024, 03:34 IST

Highlights
02:5428 Mar 2024

Rs 20.04 crore seized since enforcement of Model Code of Conduct: ECI

02:2028 Mar 2024

MDMK's Erode MP Ganesamoorthy passes away. He was hospitalised after an alleged suicide bid

02:2028 Mar 2024

Amravati MP Navneet Rana joins BJP

03:3128 Mar 2024

MLC elections: Heavy security deployed at the polling station in Mahabubnagar, Telangana as polling for MLC seat kicks off

02:5428 Mar 2024

02:5128 Mar 2024

Rajasthan Congress in a dilemma with Rajsamand Lok Sabha candidate

Sudarshan Singh Rawat returned his ticket, saying he had already expressed his unavailability due to personal reasons to the High Command.

Read More

02:4928 Mar 2024

BJP declared list of candidates for Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections yesterday night

Additionally, the candidature of Nayab Singh Saini has been decided for the ensuing Bye-Election to the Legislative Assembly of Haryana in Karnal.

02:4428 Mar 2024

BJP appoints LS election in-charges in 13 more states including UP, Delhi & Kerala

The party has announced Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma as the in-charge, former Haryana MLA OP Dhankar as Delhi in-charge, while Nalin Kateel was named as the in-charge of Kerala.

South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who has been denied a ticket this term, will be the co-incharge in Uttar Pradesh alongside Bihar MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia who has been named the state in-charge. In Telangana, the party has named Karnataka MLA Abhay Patil as the incharge.

This is the second such list of appointments of in-charges; earlier this month, the party had appointed in-charges and co-incharges in Rajasthan, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh.

Read more

(Published 28 March 2024, 02:47 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressAAPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Elections 2024

