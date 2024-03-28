India Political Updates: Polling for Mahabubnagar MLC seat kicks off in Telangana; security beefed up
The second phase of nominations begin today as the nation moves closer to General Elections beginning from April 19. Ticket distribution has been wreaking havoc with rifts reported within MVA alliance in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena (UBT)'s candidates list has not gone down well with Congress, who has been left with 1 seat in Mumbai region. Moreover, 5 Karnataka Congress legislators have threatened to leave the party if Kolar ticket is given to the son-in-law of senior Cabinet member K H Muniyappa. Arvind Kejriwal, on the other hand, has not received any respite from Delhi High Court and remains to be in ED custody. The High Court will hear today PIL to remove Kejriwal from post of CM. ED has also launched probe against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter in ‘illegal payment scandal’. Track latest political updates from across the country, only with DH.
Rs 20.04 crore seized since enforcement of Model Code of Conduct: ECI
Since March 16, when the Model Code of Conduct was enforced, total seizure of Rs 20.04 crore has been made. One of the reasons behind the increased number of seizures is that we have done the route mapping, have identified sensitive points, and have been supervising the Lok Sabha election hotspots
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot with Congress candidate from Bikaner constituency Govind Ram Meghwal
02:4928 Mar 2024
BJP declared list of candidates for Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections yesterday night
Additionally, the candidature of Nayab Singh Saini has been decided for the ensuing Bye-Election to the Legislative Assembly of Haryana in Karnal.
The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided on the following names for the upcoming Legislative Assembly Elections of Andhra Pradesh. Besides, the candidature of Shri Nayab Singh Saini has been decided for the ensuing Bye-Election to the Legislative… pic.twitter.com/c8XW0dRQxX
BJP appoints LS election in-charges in 13 more states including UP, Delhi & Kerala
The party has announced Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma as the in-charge, former Haryana MLA OP Dhankar as Delhi in-charge, while Nalin Kateel was named as the in-charge of Kerala.
South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who has been denied a ticket this term, will be the co-incharge in Uttar Pradesh alongside Bihar MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia who has been named the state in-charge. In Telangana, the party has named Karnataka MLA Abhay Patil as the incharge.
This is the second such list of appointments of in-charges; earlier this month, the party had appointed in-charges and co-incharges in Rajasthan, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh.