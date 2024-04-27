15 children injured as school bus overturns in Ranchi's Mandar

Ranchi: Fifteen children were injured after their school bus overturned in Ranchi on Saturday morning, police said.

The bus with 30 children onboard overturned at a turning, about 100 metres from the St Maria School in Mandar, they said.

"About 15 children were injured. They are under observation at the nearby Mission Hospital," officer-in-charge of Mandar police station Rahul Kumar told PTI.

One of the children received a head injury, he said, adding that a CT scan was being done.