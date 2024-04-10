India Politics Updates: PM Modi to hold poll rally in Nagpur
Hello readers. Welcome to DH's India politics blog. India is all set to witness a series of important political today as the country prepares for a political heatwave ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024. Prime Minister Narendra will visit Nagpur in Maharashtra to hold poll campaign in support of the Shiv Sena (ruling Eknath Shinde faction) candidate Raju Parwe who is contesting from Ramtek constituency. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to hold a political rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua. Track all the latest political updates with DH.
Last Updated 10 April 2024, 02:24 IST
02:2410 Apr 2024
PM Modi will address the public meeting in Nagpur’s Ramtek later today, preparations under way
01:5210 Apr 2024
'Elect Sharad Pawar's daughter-in-law': Ajit Pawar tells Baramati voters
01:5210 Apr 2024
RJD list of 22 candidates in Bihar includes Lalu Prasad's two daughters
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday sought support for his wife in the Lok Sabha polls and sent out a message to Baramati voters, telling them they have elected his uncle Sharad Pawar's daughter three times, but now they should elect his daughter-in-law.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Tuesday formally announced its candidates for all but one of the 23 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar where the party is contesting as a constituent of the opposition Mahagathbandhan.
(Published 10 April 2024, 02:24 IST)