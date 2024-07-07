India Political Updates: BSP supremo Mayawati, nephew leave for TN to pay tributes to slain party state chief

Hello readers. The chief of BSP in Tamil Nadu. K Armstrong's murder has exposed the law and order situation in the state. The murder comes just days after Shanmugam, a district-level AIADMK functionary, was murdered in Salem and months after Tirunelveli District Congress President was found dead in his farm house. LoP in Parliament Rahul Gandhi has said the Congress will win Gujarat the same as the grand old party won Ayodhya. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that the Budget Session will be held between July 22 and August 12. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget on July 23. Seven states will witness Assembly bypolls for 13 seats on July 10. Counting for the same will be held on July 13. Track all the latest political updates across India, only with DH!