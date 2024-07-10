India Political Updates: Bypolls on in 13 Assembly seats in 7 states under way

The BSP leader, "The tragic death of 121 innocent women and children etc. in the stampede at the Satsang in Hathras district of UP is a living proof of government negligence, but the report presented to the government by the SIT seems to be more politically motivated than based on the gravity of the incident, which is very sad."
Polling began for the by-election to Vikravandi assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday with people arriving at polling stations enthusiastically from 7 am onwards to exercise their franchise.
A total of 29 candidates are in the fray, while the counting of votes will be taken up on July 13.
There are 2.34 lakh voters, including 1.15 lakh men and 1.18 women voters in the constituency.
Tight security arrangements have been made at the polling booths in a triangular contest with ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's candidate Anniyur Siva (alias Sivashanmugam A) pitted against Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) C Anbumani and Naam Tamilar Katchi's K Abinaya.
The principal opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and its ally Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) have decided to boycott the bypoll.
PMK, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) are determined to upset the ruling DMK’s prospects at the hustings.
The seat fell vacant following the death of DMK legislator N Pughazhendhi, who died due to illness on April 6.
- PTI
Polling began for the by-election to the Rupauli assembly seat in Bihar on Wednesday, amid tight security arrangements, an official said.
The voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.
More than three lakh voters will decide the electoral fate of 11 candidates.
The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of sitting MLA Bima Bharti, who won the seat for JD(U) several times but quit the party to contest Lok Sabha elections on an RJD ticket.
She lost her deposit in the parliamentary poll and is again in the fray for the bypoll as an RJD candidate.
The JD(U) has fielded Kaladhar Prasad Mandal, who had contested the 2020 assembly polls from Rupauli as an Independent.
Former MLA Shankar Singh, who had quit the LJP (Ram Vilas) headed by Union minister Chirag Paswan, is also in the fray as an Independent.
- PTI
Polling began for by-elections in four assembly seats in West Bengal on Wednesday, amid heavy deployment of security forces, an official said.
Voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.
Three of the four constituencies - Maniktala in Kolkata, Ranaghat Dakshin and Bagdah in North 24 Parganas - are in the southern part of the state.
The fourth, Raiganj, is in north Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district.
There are around 10 lakh voters across the four assembly segments.
The Election Commission has deployed around 70 companies of security forces to secure 1,097 polling booths spread across the four assembly seats.
The counting will take place on July 13.
- PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Tuesday from Moscow on a two-day visit to Austria during which the two nations will explore ways to further deepen their bilateral relationship and closer cooperation on the many geopolitical challenges.
