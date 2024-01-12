JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: Bengal BJP counters Mamata's stance on 'One Nation, One Election'

Track the latest political developments from across India, with DH.
Last Updated 12 January 2024, 03:09 IST

On why Sheikh Sahajahan has not been arrested yet in connection with attack on ED matter, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose says, "My statement is on record. The reasons why it is delayed have been explained to me. I am convinced. Since investigation is going on I don't want to reveal the details...Action will be there. This is fact-finding, data gathering, analysing time is over, action will be there."

Bengal BJP counters Mamata's stance on 'One Nation, One Election'

Nirmala, Jaishankar to contest Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka?

The BJP wants Union ministers who are currently Rajya Sabha members to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

Read more

BJP can't hand out certificates on devotion: Sachin Pilot

Pilot was talking to reporters in the background of Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday declining the invitation to attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony.

Read more

Thumbs down for a few sitting MPs at Karnataka BJP meet

The two-day marathon meeting of the BJP called to discuss candidates for the Lok Sabha elections saw opposition to renominating some of the sitting party MPs in Karnataka.

Read more

(Published 12 January 2024, 02:29 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiAAPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCNCPDMKMamata BanerjeeShiv SenaRJDNDAShiv Sena (UBT)Lok Sabha Elections 2024I.N.D.I.A

