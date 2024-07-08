India Political Updates: Rahul in Manipur, Hemant Soren floor test today
Hello readers! Among major political events lined up today is Rahul Gandhi's Manipur visit, ahead of which he is expected to interact with Assam flood victims. This is the LoP's third visit to the state since violence broke out in May 2023. Meanwhile, Hemant Soren will face his floor test today, following which a cabinet expansion is expected in Jharkhand. Track all the latest political updates across the country only with DH!
Last Updated : 08 July 2024, 03:13 IST
Jharkhand cabinet likely to be expanded after Hemant Soren trust vote today
While the JMM, Congress, and RJD legislators were hopeful of securing a successful outcome in the trust vote, opposition BJP asserted that it wouldn't be easy for the ruling alliance.
Rahul Gandhi to visit Manipur today
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Manipur on July 8 in what would be his third visit to the northeastern state since violence broke out there in May last year.
Party workers have pledged to take PM's message to every house of Delhi, says BJP leader
During a press interaction, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva said, "The party workers have taken a pledge that the Vijay Sankalp that we have started for the seven seats in 2024 will continue uninterrupted till the Delhi Assembly elections in 2025."
BJP takes a dig at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi
Integration of POK into India could have been feasible if NDA won 400 plus seats, says Union minister
Integrating the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) into India and reclaiming the land captured by China in 1962 would have become feasible had the NDA won 400 plus seats in Lok Sabha elections, Union minister and Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Jadhav claimed on Sunday.
