India Political Updates: Rahul in Manipur, Hemant Soren floor test today

Hello readers! Among major political events lined up today is Rahul Gandhi's Manipur visit, ahead of which he is expected to interact with Assam flood victims. This is the LoP's third visit to the state since violence broke out in May 2023. Meanwhile, Hemant Soren will face his floor test today, following which a cabinet expansion is expected in Jharkhand. Track all the latest political updates across the country only with DH!