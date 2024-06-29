India Politics Live Updates: Former RS MP Dharmapuri Srinivas passes away due to heart attack
Good morning readers. Former Rajya Sabha MP and veteran Telangana leader Dharmapuri Srinivas passed away due to heart attack today morning. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has responded on the canopy collapse incident at Delhi airport T-1 saying that they have sought a report from all the airports across the country within 2-5 days to ensure structural preliminary inspection at all airports. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest political updates across the country!
One of our sisters from Bengal was stripped, beaten and paraded naked in her village by TMC miscreants, says BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul after reaching Bagdogra airport to meet post-poll violence victim
03:1329 Jun 2024
Former RS MP Dharmapuri Srinivas passes away due to heart attack
02:3429 Jun 2024
To ensure a structural preliminary inspection done at all airports, we have sought a report from all the airports across the country within 2-5 days, says Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu
04:0529 Jun 2024
The BJP MLA also said, "And what is even more shocking is that there has been no statement or any action from our woman Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee...we want CBI investigation. Today we are here. We will be meeting the sister. And then we'll be going to the police to meet the SP or additional SP."
BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul.
Credit: X/@ANI
03:3629 Jun 2024
Posters in favour of JMM leader Hemant Soren put up in Ranchi after he was released on bail by Jharkhand High Court on Friday
#WATCH | Posters in favour of former Jharkhand CM and JMM leader Hemant Soren put up in Ranchi after he was released on bail by Jharkhand High Court yesterday
02:3429 Jun 2024
#WATCH | Delhi: On the canopy collapse incident at Delhi airport T-1, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu says, " Incident that happened at the Delhi airport is very tragic...we have taken control of the situation. Terminal-1 is completely closed...all the… pic.twitter.com/NztdITb8uP
#WATCH | Delhi: On the canopy collapse incident at Delhi airport T-1, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu says, "Sadly, a life was lost in the incident...we will be giving Rs 20 lakhs ex-gratia to the family of the victim, all injured will get Rs 3 lakhs… pic.twitter.com/ypuG4TwEye
WB Governor files defamation suit against CM Mamata for 'slanderous' remarks
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday filed a defamation case against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Calcutta High Court, a day after she said that women complained to her saying that they were afraid to visit the Raj Bhavan because of the activities there.