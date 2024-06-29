Home
India Politics Live Updates: Former RS MP Dharmapuri Srinivas passes away due to heart attack

Good morning readers. Former Rajya Sabha MP and veteran Telangana leader Dharmapuri Srinivas passed away due to heart attack today morning. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has responded on the canopy collapse incident at Delhi airport T-1 saying that they have sought a report from all the airports across the country within 2-5 days to ensure structural preliminary inspection at all airports. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest political updates across the country!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 29 June 2024, 04:06 IST
Highlights
04:0529 Jun 2024

One of our sisters from Bengal was stripped, beaten and paraded naked in her village by TMC miscreants, says BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul after reaching Bagdogra airport to meet post-poll violence victim

03:1329 Jun 2024

02:3429 Jun 2024

04:0529 Jun 2024

The BJP MLA also said, "And what is even more shocking is that there has been no statement or any action from our woman Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee...we want CBI investigation. Today we are here. We will be meeting the sister. And then we'll be going to the police to meet the SP or additional SP."

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul.

03:3629 Jun 2024

Posters in favour of JMM leader Hemant Soren put up in Ranchi after he was released on bail by Jharkhand High Court on Friday

03:1329 Jun 2024

02:3429 Jun 2024

02:3429 Jun 2024

WB Governor files defamation suit against CM Mamata for 'slanderous' remarks

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday filed a defamation case against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Calcutta High Court, a day after she said that women complained to her saying that they were afraid to visit the Raj Bhavan because of the activities there.

Published 29 June 2024, 03:13 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiAAPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCArvind KejriwalMamata BanerjeeShiv SenaNDAShiv Sena (UBT)

