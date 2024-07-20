India Politics Live: Request to Jagan Mohan Reddy to introspect kind of attacks done when he was CM, says AP BJP president
Good morning readers. Samajwadi Party leaders are seeking a bigger pie in seat-sharing for Maharashtra polls and Telangana launched its first phase of farm loan waiver scheme by crediting Rs 6,098 crores into the accounts of over 11 lakh farmers. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest political updates across India!
Last Updated : 20 July 2024, 02:57 IST
Telangana launches first phase of farm loan waiver scheme by crediting Rs 6,098 crores into accounts of over 11 lakh farmers
Samajwadi Party leaders seek bigger pie in seat-sharing for Maharashtra polls
Goal of BJP is to bring smile to the face of most oppressed, suffering, deprived, and troubled person in society, says President of BJP Minority Morcha, Jamal Siddiqui
Upbeat after the Lok Sabha performance in Uttar Pradesh, leaders of the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday said they expect that the I.N.D.I.A. allies will give them the respect they deserve in the seat-sharing for the Maharashtra assembly elections.
National President of BJP Minority Morcha, Jamal Siddiqui.
Request to Jagan Mohan Reddy would be to introspect and see the kind of attacks he had done when he was CM, says AP BJP President Daggubati Purandeswari
Andra Pradesh BJP President Daggubati Purandeswari.
Published 20 July 2024, 02:57 IST