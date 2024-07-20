Home
India Politics Live: Request to Jagan Mohan Reddy to introspect kind of attacks done when he was CM, says AP BJP president

Good morning readers. Samajwadi Party leaders are seeking a bigger pie in seat-sharing for Maharashtra polls and Telangana launched its first phase of farm loan waiver scheme by crediting Rs 6,098 crores into the accounts of over 11 lakh farmers. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest political updates across India!
Last Updated : 20 July 2024, 02:57 IST

02:3520 Jul 2024

Samajwadi Party leaders seek bigger pie in seat-sharing for Maharashtra polls

02:3520 Jul 2024

Goal of BJP is to bring smile to the face of most oppressed, suffering, deprived, and troubled person in society, says President of BJP Minority Morcha, Jamal Siddiqui

02:3520 Jul 2024

Samajwadi Party leaders seek bigger pie in seat-sharing for Maharashtra polls

Upbeat after the Lok Sabha performance in Uttar Pradesh, leaders of the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday said they expect that the I.N.D.I.A. allies will give them the respect they deserve in the seat-sharing for the Maharashtra assembly elections.

National President of BJP Minority Morcha, Jamal Siddiqui.

National President of BJP Minority Morcha, Jamal Siddiqui.

Credit: X/@ANI

Request to Jagan Mohan Reddy would be to introspect and see the kind of attacks he had done when he was CM, says AP BJP President Daggubati Purandeswari

Andra Pradesh BJP President Daggubati Purandeswari.

Andra Pradesh BJP President Daggubati Purandeswari.

Credit: X/@ANI

Published 20 July 2024, 02:57 IST
