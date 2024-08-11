India Political Updates | Congress demands Centre forms JPC to probe allegations levelled against SEBI chief in new Hindenburg report
Hello readers, After both houses of Parliament ending sine die on Friday, the recent allegations levelled against SEBI chief in a new Hindenburg Research over investments in offshore funds used by Adani have sparked another row. The Congress slammed the SEBI chief over the allegations and said "Quis Custodiet Ipsos" or "who will guard the guards themselves". The grand old party further alleged that now it knows why the Parliament got adjourned despite the sitting scheduled until August 12. Supporters of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray exchanged slogans in Thane while they were also seen throwing cow dung and betel nuts at the convoys of both the leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS. The state will got to polls in October. Track all political updates throughout the day only with DH.
02:5611 Aug 2024
02:5611 Aug 2024
02:5611 Aug 2024
09:0311 Aug 2024
Here's what Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Congress opposing amendment to the Waqf Act
"This Waqf Board amendment issue has been going on since the Congress era. They have also made amendments to this Bill. Now, they are saying that the Parliament doesn’t have the right, then how did they make the amendments in 1995 and 2013?"
PTI EXCLUSIVE | VIDEO: “This Waqf Board amendment issue has been going on since the Congress era. They have also made amendments to this Bill. Now, they are saying that the Parliament doesn’t have the right, then how did they make the amendments in 1995 and 2013? Then they formed… pic.twitter.com/SIR5WDYGcM
The opposition is trying to create confusion. They also know that this issue. Sub-categorisation of the caste started in Punjab and then moved to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka: Union MoS for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal
PTI EXCLUSIVE | VIDEO: “The opposition is trying to create confusion. They also know that this issue… Sub-categorisation of the caste started in Punjab and then moved to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. It was the Supreme Court's decision that states can do sub-categorisation if… pic.twitter.com/6B75TS1e7O
MNS, Sena (UBT) workers clash in Thane as drift between Uddhav & Raj Thackeray widens
In a new low for the estranged Thackeray cousins - the workers of Uddhav and Raj engaged in heavy sloganeering in the Thane city - as a fallout of the ongoing reservation issue in Maharashtra on Saturday evening.
Assembly polls is fight against those who hate Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of "bowing" before Delhi, and said the coming assembly elections are a fight against those who "hate" the state.
Hindenburg report: Eliminate all conflicts of interest in probe of Adani, says Congress to govt
In the wake of the US short-seller Hindenburg Research levelling allegations against Sebi chairperson Madhabi Buch, the Congress on Saturday demanded the Centre act immediately to eliminate all conflicts of interest in the regulator's investigation of the Adani Group.