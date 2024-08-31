India Politics Updates | 'PM's apology political, doesn't make up for Shivaji's insult,' says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut
Hello readers! After political war of words over the collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to close the issue by tendering an unqualified apology on Friday. As Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections are inching closer, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters. Meanwhile, in Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and a delegation of his Cabinet colleagues, Congress legislators and parliamentarians will meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot today and urge him to give his approval for pending requests seeking prosecution sanction against Union minister H D Kumaraswamy. Stay tuned here for latest political updates.
'PM's apology political...should have apologised after Pulwama,' says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut
04:2731 Aug 2024
3 Vande Bharat trains, to be flagged off by PM on Aug 31, will boost connectivity: Railways
04:2431 Aug 2024
SKM (Non Political) to hold 'kisan mahapanchayat' at Shambhu border; farmers to honour wrestler Vinesh Phogat
10:4331 Aug 2024
Three-day RSS meet begins in Kerala
Three-day Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) began in Palakkad, Kerala. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, BJP chief JP Nadda and others are taking part in the event.
At the beginning of the meeting, details on Wayanad landslide and help provided by RSS workers were given to the attendees of the event.
Three-day RSS meet begins in Kerala.
Credit: RSS
10:3931 Aug 2024
VIDEO | "This apology is political... This apology will not make up for the insult of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ever. He (PM Modi) should have apologised to the nation after Pulwama attack. 40 jawans were martyred because of his failure," says Shiv Sena (UBT faction) MP Sanjay… pic.twitter.com/wKZOjXEQ9J
It's not true democracy to get agitated over word 'emergency': Congress leader Udit Raj
#WATCH | On controversy around actor-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency', Congress leader Udit Raj says, "Akali Dal has made the demand (seeking ban on the film), maybe they have some facts with them. But until we have details on the film, we can't say anything. It is their… pic.twitter.com/earHUXV01T
Three new Vande Bharat trains that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off on August 31 will boost connectivity in three states of Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, a press statement from the Railway Ministry said.
The ministry said since its debut, the Vande Bharat Express has become a symbol of India's aspirations in comfort meets speed, luxurious rail travel. This indigenously developed train was first introduced on February 15, 2019, under the 'Make in India' initiative.