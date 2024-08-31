India Politics Updates | 'PM's apology political, doesn't make up for Shivaji's insult,' says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut

Three-day Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) began in Palakkad, Kerala. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, BJP chief JP Nadda and others are taking part in the event.

At the beginning of the meeting, details on Wayanad landslide and help provided by RSS workers were given to the attendees of the event.