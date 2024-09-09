Home
India Politics Updates | AIADMK to take part in hunger strike demanding rescue of Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka

Hello readers! The Congress on Sunday released a list of nine candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, fielding Brijendra Singh from Uchana Kalan and Mohit Grover from Gurugram. Meanwhile in Karnataka, Sugar and Textile Minister Shivananda Patil’s remarks that Industries Minister M B Patil will have to wait to become chief minister, has triggered a debate on who will be the next CM in the state if Siddaramaiah steps down. Rahul Gandhi is currently in the US on a four-day unofficial visit. Stay tuned with DH for latest political updates from across the country!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 September 2024, 03:13 IST

08:4109 Sep 2024

AIADMK will take part in the hunger strike to be held by fishermen in Thoothukudi district on Monday to urge the Central and State governments to take immediate steps for the release of fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka.

08:1509 Sep 2024

Haryana polls 2024: Congress declares names of 9 more candidates

The Congress on Sunday released a list of nine candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, fielding Brijendra Singh from Uchana Kalan and Mohit Grover from Gurugram.

With this list, the Congress has declared a total of 41 candidates for polls to the 90-member assembly.

08:1509 Sep 2024

Who's next Karnataka CM if Siddaramaiah goes? Congress leaders debate

Sugar and Textile Minister Shivananda Patil’s remarks that Industries Minister M B Patil will have to wait to become chief minister, has triggered a debate on who will be the next CM in the state if Siddaramaiah steps down.

08:1509 Sep 2024

Amit Shah holds meeting with BJP leadership during two-day Maharashtra visit

Union Home and Cooperation Minister and BJP's troubleshooter Amit Shah held a meeting with the saffron party's state leadership in the run up to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls.

The aim of the meeting is to review BJP's preparedness and sort of the complexities involving seat-sharing within the ruling Maha Yuti alliance.

08:1509 Sep 2024

India, West facing unemployment as production moved to China: Rahul Gandhi

India, the US and other countries in the West are facing the problem of unemployment while China isn't as it is dominating global production, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, underscoring the need to focus on manufacturing in India.

Published 09 September 2024, 03:12 IST
