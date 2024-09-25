India Post celebrates Paralympics medallists with postcards

Bengaluru: In celebration of the Indian team's historic success at the 2024 Paralympics, India Post, in collaboration with the Postcrossing Society of India, will release a set of 28 picture postcards honouring the nation’s medal winners.
The event will take place at the General Post Office (GPO) on Wednesday.
This year marks India's most successful Paralympic performance, with the team securing 29 medals.
To commemorate this achievement, the GPO will issue a collector's edition set of picture postcards dedicated to the athletes.
The event will also coincide with the celebration of Antyodaya Diwas, during which the GPO will release a special pictorial representation.
