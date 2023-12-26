JOIN US
Homeindia

Will find those responsible from the bottom of the sea: Rajnath issues warning after attacks on Indian vessels

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said, '…whosoever masterminded the attack, we will find them from the bottom of the sea' in reference to the suspected drone attack on a merchant ship.
Last Updated 26 December 2023, 09:31 IST

The Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar has said that four destroyers, an 8I aircraft, Dorniers, Sea Guardians, helicopters, and Coast Guard ships have been deployed to counter piracy and drone attacks.

In reference to the recent attacks on Indian vessels, including the drone attack on the merchant ship MV Chem Pluto, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a post on X, "whosoever masterminded the attack, we will find them from the bottom of the sea."

Singh also said, "With friendly nations we keep sea lanes safe and secure for maritime commerce."

(Published 26 December 2023, 09:16 IST)
