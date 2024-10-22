Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India ready to provide all possible cooperation: PM Modi to Putin on ending Ukraine conflict

Modi told Putin that India believes that conflicts should be resolved peacefully.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 10:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 10:54 IST
UkraineRussiaNarendra ModiVladimir Putin

Follow us on :

Follow Us