India ready to provide all possible cooperation: PM Modi to Putin on ending Ukraine conflict

<p>Kazan: The Russia-Ukraine conflict should be resolved in a peaceful manner and India is ready to provide all possible cooperation towards it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday during his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.</p><p>Modi held bilateral talks with Putin hours after arriving in this central Russian city to attend the 16th BRICS summit.</p><p>In his televised opening remarks, the Prime Minister conveyed to the Russian leader that New Delhi "fully supports" the early return of peace and stability in the region.</p><p>Modi also said that his second visit to Russia in the last three months reflected "close" coordination and deep trust between the two countries.</p><p>"We are in constant touch on the issue of ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As I said earlier, we believe that problems should be resolved in a peaceful manner," the Prime Minister said.</p><p>"We fully support the early return of peace and stability. All our efforts give priority to humanity. India is ready to provide all possible cooperation in times to come," he said.</p><p>"We have the opportunity to discuss all these issues," he added.</p><p>The Prime Minister also referred to his summit talks with Putin in Moscow in July.</p><p>Our annual summit resulted in strengthening cooperation in every field, he said.</p><p>The Prime Minister congratulated Putin on Russia's successful presidency of BRICS and said many countries want to join the grouping now.</p>