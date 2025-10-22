<p>New Delhi: "Jawano, aaj khatam kar do inko (Soldiers, finish them today)", screamed BSF Sub-Inspector Mohd Imteyaj, battling grievous injuries, as he galvanised his troops to mount an effective retaliation against Pakistan drones during the Operation Sindoor.</p>.<p>Sub-Inspector Imteyaj laid down his life during the operation.</p>.<p>The SI, along with Constable Deeapak Chingakham of the 7th Border Security Force (BSF) battalion, was awarded the Vir Chakra posthumously for the gallant action.</p>.<p>A government gazette issued on October 4 has stated the story of their brave act undertaken on May 10 at the border outpost (BOP) Kharkola in Jammu. The medal was announced in August during Independence Day.</p>.<p>Under the Operation Sindoor launched by the defence forces along with the BSF, India targeted terrorist and military facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir from May 7 to 10 in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.</p>.<p>The said BSF post came under "intense" cross-border mortar shelling and "aerial threat" (drone attack).</p>.<p>SI Imteyaj tactically moved out of his bunker and used a light machine gun (LMG) to neutralise one drone. Constable Chingakham engaged the second drone from his LMG. Soon after, a mortar shell fired from across the border exploded near the 'morcha' (sentry post) causing grievous injuries to the two troops.</p>.Operation Sindoor: Mortal remains of BSF sub-inspector reach Patna airport, last rites to be held in Saran.<p>"Sub-Inspector Mohd. Imteyaj, while leading from the front, sustained grievous injuries including mangled extremities, abdominal trauma and severe splinter wounds to his neck and arms.</p>.<p>"Despite his fatal condition, he continued issuing orders and motivating his troops, uttering: 'Jawano, aaj khatam kar do inko, he laid down life in the line of duty," his citation said.</p>.<p>Constable Chingakham also sustained multiple "grievous" splinter injuries in his thorax and fractured tibia but he refused evacuation.</p>.<p>Unwilling to abandon his buddy, Chingakham kept on fighting till his last breath and made the supreme sacrifice.</p>.<p>The two men were awarded with the Vir Chakra, a wartime medal which is third in precedence after the Param Vir Chakra and Kirti Chakra, for their "exceptional gallantry and courage".</p>.<p>Sixteen other BSF troops were awarded the police gallantry medal in August during the 79th Independence Day for displaying "conspicuous bravery" and "unmatched valour" in Operation Sindoor. </p>