India saved 1.40 lakh crore foreign exchange due to use of ethanol-blended petrol : Nitin Gadkari

The use of ethanol-blended petrol has been found to bear no adverse impact on the performance on automobiles and commercial vehicles, he said.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 16:22 IST
Published 11 December 2025
