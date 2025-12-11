<p>New Delhi: BJP MP Anurag Thakur created a stir on Thursday in Lok Sabha by complaining that some members were smoking e-cigarettes. His complaint led to disruptions in the House. </p><p>While Thakur did not name the members, he said that the errant MP is from the Trinamool Congress. “E-cigarettes are banned across the country and yet they are allowed in the House? Trinamool MPs have been sitting and smoking them for several days, e-cigarettes are being smoked in the House. Please investigate this immediately,”</p><p>Thakur complained during the Question Hour. </p>.'Set new record of lowering dignity': Anurag Thakur alleges TMC MP smoking inside House for days.<p>Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that he will initiate action. “Everyone must adhere to parliamentary traditions and rules. If such matters come to my attention, I will act,” Birla said. </p><p>After Thakur’s complaint, several BJP MPs demanded that Birla takes action against the unnamed TMC MP. The uproar led Birla to ask the protesting MPs to calm down and he said that if members file a written complaint, he will take action.</p><p>BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala took up the matter later in a press conference. “There is a complete ban on e-cigarettes across the country since 2019. The use of any such items is completely banned in the Parliament premises. So, getting an e-cigarette in Parliament is against the law,” Poonawala said. </p><p>Usage and even possession of electronic cigarettes are prohibited by the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act 2019.</p>